Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 8:33 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Leah Maynard, 28, Kansas City, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:37 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Ronald Ashburn, 43, Kansas City, Kan., was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Christopher Williams, 36, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Jordan Jackman, 26, Greeley, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 7:09 p.m. Wednesday, 3500 block of Interstate 35, Ottawa, Mark Davis, 52, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, and driving while suspended.

• 10:54 a.m. Thursday, 4000 Eisenhower Road, Baldwin, James West, 40, Baldwin, was arrested in connection with aggravated domestic battery and felony criminal damage to property after being involved in a physical altercation with his wife.

• 9:18 p.m. Thursday, 200 E. Massasoit, Robert Mcdowell, 36, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 11:41 a.m. Thursday, 4000 block of US-59 highway, Matthew Page, 20, Mo., was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

• 10:46 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Lance E. Fuller, 65, Ottawa was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

Accidents

• 12:39 a.m. Monday, 1800 block of I-35, Walter Cunningham, 80, Pomona, was traveling north in a 2013 Ford Edge when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 3:36 a.m. Monday, 4100 block of US-59 Highway, Steven Duckworth, 50, Lawrence, was traveling north in a 2019 Kia Optima when he struck a cow that entered the roadway. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 4:58 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of John Brown Road, Dusty Caswell, 30, Waverly, was traveling east in a 2018 Nissan Frontier when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage estimated over $1,000.

• 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, 4782 K-33 highway, Rebecca Fisher, 26, Gardner, was traveling south when she struck a deer with her 2018 Nissan Versa. Damage over $1,000.

• 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, 3900 Utah Road, Juvenile Male, 17, Wellsville, reported he struck a deer at 3:30 a.m. while driving his 1999 Buick Regal.

• 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, 4700 block of K-68 highway, Lance Town, 47, Ottawa, was driving a 1999 Kenworth tanker west when the truck suffered a mechanical malfunction and veered into the south ditch, causing additional damage. Total damage estimated over $1,000.

• 4:39 p.m. Friday, 4400 block of K-33 highway, James Lawrence 41, Wellsville, was exiting Interstate 35 in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. Ashley Haggard, 24, Wellsville, was exiting behind Lawrence. Lawrence stopped at the stop sign. Haggard's vehicle struck the rear of the vehicle that James was driving. Damage to both vehicles estimated over $1,000.

Incidents

• 9:37 a.m. Monday, 3700 block of Oregon Road, a 49-year-old Ottawa man reported a lost tag to a 1976 Ford F-650.

• 1:09 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Shawnee Terrace, Jeffery McManus, 62, Ottawa, reported that he was bit in the leg by a white dog that is owned by Richard Williams. An informational report was taken.

• 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, 3753 Indiana Road, Malissa Caudell, 48, Melvern, was bitten by a German shepherd.

• No specified time, 220 S. Beech St, Ottawa, a past rape was reported. Report taken and the incident is under investigation.

• 5:07 p.m. Saturday, 3500 block of Labette Terrace, a 29-year-old Ottawa woman reported her 4-year-old son was bitten by a family dog.

• 12:25 a.m. Saturday, 100 E. 7th St., Ottawa, Joshua Bias, 34, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence.

• 5:10 a.m. Saturday, 1800 Montana Road, a 57-year-old Ottawa man reported theft of a firearm and cigarettes from his truck during the night.

Thefts

• 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, 3592 Nevada Road, Ottawa, an Ottawa resident reported that someone entered his detached garage overnight and stole a motorcycle and multiple other items. Total loss is estimated at $1,595.

• 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 409 W. Franklin St., a 26-year-old Pomona woman reported a past theft of items from the Dollar General.

• 11:18 a.m. Thursday, 3000 Louisiana Road, a 45-year-old Ottawa man reported two windows were broken by an unknown person on a residence owned by a 79-year-old Ottawa resident. Damage estimated at $500.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 1 p.m. 08/17, 800 S. Cedar Street, Michael Reyes, 32, Ottawa, was arrested on an active city of Ottawa warrant.

• 8:44 p.m. 08/18, 600 N. Main Street, William Callahan, 26, Ottawa, was arrested for an active city of Ottawa warrant after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 6:44 a.m. 08/18, 2214 S. Princeton Street (McDonald’s), Brandy Yohe, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on an active city of Ottawa warrant after being contacted by officers.

• 1:34 a.m. 08/18, 500 N. Mulberry Street, Ernest Ingram Sr., 39, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 3:36 a.m. Wednesday, 500 N. Main Street, Michael Hatch, 18, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Linn County warrant.

• 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 700 N. Cleveland Street, Prince Dillard, 40, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with battery and trespassing after battery of a 35-year-old woman. Dillard was released on a notice to appear.

• 12:23 p.m. Thursday, 1000 N. Davis Avenue, Gregory Curtis, 29, Princeton, was arrested on an active Johnson County warrant.

• 11:39 p.m. Thursday, 600 S. Ash Street, Brandie Soman, 36, Ottawa, was arrested on an active city of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:13 p.m. Thursday, 700 N. Cedar Street, Robert McDowell, 36, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 10:39 p.m. Thursday, 600 S. Ash Street, Zachary Zentz, 31, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop. Zentz was released on a notice to appear.

• 10:39 p.m. Thursday, 600 S. Ash Street, Brandie Soman, 36, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop. Soman was released on a notice to appear.

• 9:43 p.m. Friday, 500 block of N. Mulberry, Brandy Yohe, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on an Osage County warrant.

• 12:24 a.m. Friday, 200 block of W. 15th St., Gregory Beaner, 38, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with felony driving under the influence and felony interference after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 2101 S. Princeton (Walmart Supercenter), Ethan Leach, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with criminal trespass.

Accidents

• 4:53 p.m. 08/17, 2000 US-59 highway, Keith Stinson, 52, Little Rock, Ariz., was driving a 2002 Ford pickup and struck a 2019 GMC pickup driven by Dawn Cole, 51, Overland Park. Stinson was cited for inattentive driving.

• 4:04 p.m. Thursday, 300 S. Elm Street, Nicole Fleschsig, 18, Ottawa, was driving a 2017 Kia and was struck by a 2015 Ford driven by Douglas Sims, 56, Ottawa. Fleschsig was cited for failing to yield right of way.

Incidents

• Unknown time, 08/17, 600 N. Cedar Street, a 33-year-old Ottawa woman reported aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint by a known man. Case is under investigation.

• 7:50 p.m. 08/17 203 E. 27th St. (Love’s Truck Stop), officer responded to the area after a report of gunshots being fired in the area after an argument. Suspects were contacted and the case is under investigation.

• 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 S. Main Street, an 8-year-old Ottawa juvenile was bitten by a dog owned by Karen Clariett, 34, Ottawa. Clariett was issued a notice to appear for keeping a vicious animal, vaccination requirements and no city registration.

• 5:51 a.m. Thursday, 1300 S. Cedar Street, a known Ottawa woman is suspected of the abuse of a dependent adult. Case is under investigation.

• 8:01 p.m. Friday, 700 block of S. Princeton, a 36-year-old Ottawa woman reported domestic battery and battery by a known 41-year-old Ottawa man. Case is under investigation.

• 9:20 p.m. Friday, 500 block of N. Mulberry, a garage owned by a 55-year-old Ottawa man was found on fire. Upon further investigation by the Ottawa Fire Department it was determined to possibly be arson. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 5:22 p.m. 715 W. 2nd St., Shelby Kiefer, 29, Ottawa, reported an unknown person fraudulently used her personal information.

• 6:06 a.m. Friday, 203 E. 23rd St., a 63-year-old Greeley man reported unknown persons stole his trailer.

• Unknown time Friday, 1000 N. Cedar Street, a 43-year-old Ottawa man reported that suspects entered a residence, causing damage and taking property.

Wellsville Police Department

08/17: 700 block of Main St., fire; 300 block of Walnut St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., missing person; Interstate 35, milepost 198, assist other agency; 600 block of Poplar St., public assist.

08/18: 200 block of W. 5th St., medical call; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious activity; 100 block of Poplar St., public assist.

Wednesday: 200 block of W. 5th St., medical call; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious activity; 100 block of Poplar St., public assist.

Thursday: 1000 block of Poplar St., motorist assist; 700 block of Main St., scam; 300 block of W. 3rd Terrace, motorist assist; 800 block of Main St., assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency.