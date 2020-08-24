An hour after dawn Thursday, the Ottawa Fire Department was dispatched to 904 E. Wilson in Ottawa for a structure fire.

According to Fire Chief Tim Matthias, while units were en route they received information indicating there was a person still inside the residence. Fire units arrived on scene to find a one-story home with heavy fire/smoke coming from the front of the structure. Fire crews started to make entry and found an occupant coming out of the home.

The occupant was moved to the front yard with the rest of the family, all family members were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews again entered the home and knocked the bulk of the fire down, also conducted a primary search of the rest of the home, Matthias said.

The fire was extinguished and the fire department investigators started the investigation into the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental, damage to the home and contents is estimated at $85,000. Red Cross was notified to provide assistance.

Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by LOH Fire Department, Ottawa Police Department and the city of Ottawa utilities department.