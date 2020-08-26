Grant applications are being accepted from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas from now until Oct. 1.

According to foundation executive director Pat Hamit, area nonprofits, schools, churches and government entities are encouraged to apply.

"In past years, prospective grantees were able to choose between the Scroggins Foundation fund or the open grant funds of the Community Foundation," Hamit said. "In many cases, perspective grantees filled out two grant applications."

Applications are available in the Community Foundation office, by mail upon request or online at www.communityfoundationswks.com.

Agencies that apply will only need to fill out one grant application.

The source of funding for approved grants will be made from the Community Foundation’s Grant Committee.

For questions or more information, contact the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas at 620-225-0959.

