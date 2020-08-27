Kansas voters will have a choice in the race for U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, said this week in his visit to Ottawa.

Marshall said Kansans want a leader on agricultural issues, COVID-19 and security.

Marshall faces Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier in the general election.

"What she is bringing is a message of doom and gloom," Marshall said. "She is part of a Democrat radical party. A radical party that wants the government to control the economy, to take away your Second Amendment rights and they are pro-abortion.

"She represents a party that is not consistent with Kansas family values. As a family, we decide what is best for us and our children, not the federal government. This crossroads is more federal government, raising your taxes. She has never seen a tax increase that she has not liked."

Marshall said he brings a message of hope.

"We are winning the war on this virus," Marshall said. "I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We have three vaccines in phase three. We are already manufacturing them. I think by Thanksgiving we will have vaccines available for those that need it. Taking the vaccine is between you and your doctor. That is a big difference than what the Democrats want and what the Republicans want."

Marshall said Kansans are tired of the talk and want action from their leaders to get their lives back.

"What people are looking for is a senator that is out leading as opposed to a senator that runs their campaign from their house," he said. "What I get most from folks is, ’When can I have my American dream back? When can I get back to work? When can our kids go back to school? When can we get back to normal? What will the normal look like?’

"We are going to have a tough semester ahead of us. Until we have that vaccine, we need to keep doing what we are doing. We are going to get through this together. We are going to solve the problem one community at a time."

A major difference between the candidates is agricultural issues. Marshall has a strong agriculture background, while Bollier is from suburban Kansas City. Marshall represents western Kansas in the Big First district in the U.S. House.

"My opponent has lived her entire life 30 miles from the Missouri border," Marshall said. "What does she know about agriculture? We need a voice on the ag committee. She can’t tell the difference between soybeans and milo."

Marshall is a member of the House ag committee. If elected, he expects to be selected to the Senate ag committee, taking retiring Sen. Pat Roberts’ spot.

"Since 1968, we have had a senator on the Senate ag committee, going back to Sen. (Bob) Dole," Marshall said. "Big, big shoes to fill with Sen. Roberts. I do think I would get appointed to that ag committee. I would be honored to lead. I keep working on strong trade deals for agricultural as well as write the next strong farm bill."

Marshall worked on the current farm bill that was passed in 2018.

"Being part of the last one in 2018, I learned a lot from Sen. Roberts and Sen. (Jerry) Moran, and Sen. Dole is very engaged," he said. "Those lessons learned will help me write a strong farm bill in 2023.

"Even now, as I go across the state, I am prodding (to see) if the current farm bill is working. How do the crop insurance programs work right now? I’m working on high speed internet. We are slowly plugging away at getting rural America connected."

Marshall said he supports law enforcement in the face of the backlash against recent police killings that have highlighted racial injustice. Marshall’s father was a police chief in El Dorado.

"I am going to stand for law and order," he said. "Nobody has the right to riot. We have incredible police officers and sheriff (deputies). There are some bad apples and we need to weed them out. We need to hold the bar high for police officers and sheriff (deputies).

"Each profession should police themselves. The federal government does a really bad job in trying to police professions."