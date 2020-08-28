Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 7:34 p.m. Sunday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Misty Chapman, Ottawa, was arrested for a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 12:45 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joseph Zogg, 41, Coffeyville, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 6:24 p.m. Monday, 301 S. Main Street, Ottawa., Nicole Stewart, 32, Scranton, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, 600 N. Cherry St., Ottawa, Dalton Pabst, 27, Pomona, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended as well as three Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Kyle Nutt, 28, Rantoul, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant.

• 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Gary Simoes,58, homeless, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Gabriel Evans, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

• 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, 900 N. Davis Ave., Brent Nelson, 38, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Nelson was released from the scene with a notice to appear.

• 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Katelynne Paige Cole, 26, Ottawa, was arrested on one Franklin County District Court warrant for identity theft, forgery and theft.

Accidents

• 6:24 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 Rock Creek Road, Mark Gibbs, 49, Ottawa, struck a deer while driving his 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 after the deer entered the roadway.

• 9:29 a.m. Thursday, 3300 K-68 highway, Vesnel Fransweh, 51, Kansas City, Mo., struck a parked Nissan Sentra owned by Thomas True, 68, Walnut, Iowa, while driving his 2105 Freightliner truck-tractor. The accident occurred on private property.

Incidents

• 5:21 p.m. Sunday, 3700 K-33 highway, Scott Harris, 44, Ottawa, was involved in UTV accident while chasing cows. Harris suffered injuries to his neck and leg. Harris was taken to Overland Park Regional for his injuries.

• 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, 500 S. Elm St., Lane, a man was found dead in his residence after being called in for a welfare check.

• 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, 4000 Woodson Road, Wellsville, Clifford Rice, 77, Wellsville, located his garage on fire. The garage and his vehicle were a total loss during the fire. Loss estimated at $77,000.

Thefts

• 9:04 a.m. Sunday, 4139 K-68 highway, two residents reported someone broke into their vehicles and stole face masks, eyeglasses and a windshield cover. Total loss amount estimated to be $316.

• 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, 4100 Utah Road, Wellsville, Tomas Davis, Wellsville, reported that an unknown individual broke into a building and stole keys out of his construction equipment.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 4:31 p.m. Sunday, 715 West 2nd Street, Anthony Johnson, 21, Lane, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main (FRCO Jail), Dalton Pabst, 27, Ottawa, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:54 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of N. Hemlock, a 19-year-old Ottawa woman reported being the victim of a battery by a known man. Ethan Leach, 30, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with aggravated domestic battery.

Accidents

• 7:46 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of W. 13th St., a 13-year-old Ottawa boy was southbound in the cross walk on 13th and Ash when he was struck by a 2010 Dodge driven by Raul Tello, 26, Lee’s Summit, Mo. The 13-year-old was transported to Advent Health Ottawa by Franklin County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. Tello was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

• 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 S. Main Street, a known man struck a vehicle and fled the scene. Case is under investigation.

• 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, 300 N. Main Street, a 2007 Mazda SUV driven by Fay Bryan, 62, Ottawa, struck a 2003 Nissan passenger car driven by Tate Haddock, 20, Overland Park. Bryan was cited for failure to yield.

Incidents

• 8:15 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of N. Mulberry Street, a 51-year-old Ottawa man reported his dog was bitten by another dog. A known 40-year-old Ottawa man was contacted and the case is under investigation.

• 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, 800 S. Poplar St., Jonathan Graves, 55, Ottawa, was cited for occupancy prohibited after being in a residence unlawfully.

• 3:34 p.m. Thursday, 715 W. 2nd St. (Ottawa Police Department), a 32-year-old Ottawa woman reported violation of bond condition by a known 26-year-old Ottawa man.

Thefts

• 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, 2101 S. Princeton Street (Walmart), a report of a past theft by a known 46-year-old suspect.

Wellsville Police Department

08/21: 300 W. 1st St., traffic complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 800 block of Main St., harassment; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., civil standby; 1000 block of Poplar St., traffic complaint.

08/22: 400 block of Pendleton Ave., assist other agency; 800 block of Main St., recovered property.

Sunday: 200 block of Edgewood Drive, animal complaint; K-33 highway/Sand Creek Road, assist outside agency.

Monday: 200 block of S. Elm St., assist the public; 100 block of Locust St., traffic complaint; 300 block of E. 5th St., public assist; 500 block of Maple St., check welfare.

Tuesday: 600 block of Walnut St., private property accident; K-33 highway/Reno Road, assist other agency; 800 block of Main St., medical call.

Wednesday: 400 block of Main St., special assignment; 400 block of Main St., assist other agency.

Thursday: 300 block of W. 4th St., suspicious activity; 1000 block of Poplar St., abandoned vehicle; 900 block of Poplar St., motorist assist; 400 block of Main St., assist other agency.