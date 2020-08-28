LANGDON — The Fairfield High School football team has 19 players out for football this season, including a sophomore class of seven and a freshman class of five.

With only one senior on the roster, the Falcons are likely one of the youngest teams in the state. However, Fairfield returns six of eight starters who are eager to improve off last year’s 1-8 record.

Luis Sanchez is the team’s only senior, and he’s one of two returning starters on the offensive and defensive lines. Junior Griffin Fischer is the other returning starter, and he occupies the center and nose guard positions.

Junior Cody Canady will take over at quarterback this year. In four games, Candy threw for 259 yards and a touchdown. Canady, who also plays linebacker, is a solid runner who rushed for 190 yards on 4.2 yards per carry and a team-high four touchdowns.

Canady’s targets include junior wide receiver Brady Fowler, and junior tight end Jacob Bauman. On the defensive side, Fowler is the lone returner in the secondary at cornerback, and Bauman joins Canady as a returning linebacker.

Junior Camre Haumont returns at running back and defensive end. Haumont carried the ball just three times last year, but did catch five passes for 51 yards.

At defensive end, Haumont recorded two tackles for loss.

Fairfield head coach Heath Hewitt also lists five sophomores - Jarod Bauman, Ashtin Cochran, Azeke Cochran, Dylan Metzger, and Zack Zongker - as players who will fight for time.

Fairfield, who started last year 1-2 before injuries plagued the season, has a good chance to be an improved team if the Falcons can stay healthy.

"We plan on building a foundation on our younger guys and building on some of the pre-injury success that we had early last fall," Hewitt said.

Fairfield opens its season on Sept. 4 at home against Stafford.