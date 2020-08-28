HAVEN — With four wins in 2019, Haven High School recorded its most wins since 2012 when the Wildcats won five games.

In fact, Haven’s four wins last year was the program’s second-most since 2004.

Second-year co-head coaches Drew Thalmann and Thomas Cooprider seem to have the program headed in the right direction, and with nine returning starters on offense and eight on defense, Haven could be in store for its best season in quite a long time.

On offense, Haven improved from the year before in every statistical category.

The Wildcats will have to replace running back Mario Quintero and his eight touchdowns. Nathan Schmidt is the lone returning running back and should play a prominent role in the offense with the departure of Quintero.

Whoever takes over in the backfield will be running behind five returning starting offensive linemen.

Hunter Barlow, Gage Dewlen, and Parker Barlow are all seniors, while Keaton Loop and Treyton Yoder are juniors. With five returning upperclassmen, Haven’s offensive line should be a major strength.

Senior Darby Roper, who earned honorable mention all-league honors last season, returns at quarterback. He will be throwing to returning receivers Skylar Shingleton and Hunter Galloway - both seniors.

On defense, Barlow, Dewlen, and Yoder return on the line, while Loop, Shingleton, and Aaron DeChane round out the front seven at linebacker; Roper and Karter Cooprider return in the secondary.

"Haven will spend its first year in 2A, hoping to capitalize on a strong finish to 2019," Thalmann said. "Only graduating six seniors, experience will be key in hopefully making a late run into November."

Haven opens the season on Sept. 4 at Hesston. The Wildcats have their season opener on Sept. 18 against Larned.