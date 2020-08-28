Several area students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees from Fort Hays State University in the spring 2020 semester.

The graduates included:

• Ottawa: Lia Irene Boese, a Bachelor of Science in chemistry (biochemistry); Chloe Michal Brown, an Associate of General Studies (human services) and a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership; Marisa Sue Carman, a Bachelor of Science in biology (cellular and molecular biology); Cadence Ishmael Haney, a Master of Science in Education (transition to teaching); Shea Mesik, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business; Rebecca Leigh Mingle, a Master of Science in Nursing (nursing administration); Anthony David Strickling; a Bachelor of Arts in English (writing); Daniel A. White, a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

• Richmond: Tammie Marie Schaffer, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.