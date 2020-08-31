Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrest

• 10 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Jonathan Lynch, 28, Wichita, was arrested on Franklin County warrants for probation violation and for failure to appear.

• 10 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Zacheri Downs, 34, Ottawa was arrested on a Franklin County Failure to appear warrant.

• 10:15 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Conell Dwayne Davis, 26, Ottawa, was arrested on one Franklin County warrant for the city of Ottawa and four counts of violation of protection order.

• 4:15 p.m. Friday, 946 E. 7th Street, Ottawa, Carl Messick, 50, was arrested on a Franklin County Probation Violation warrant.

• 12:34 a.m. Friday, 800 block of K-68 highway, Glen Wools, 56, Kincaid, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and possession of paraphernalia.

Accidents

• 12:02 a.m. Friday, 2100 block Stafford Road, Ottawa, Kevin Bradford, 60, Centropolis, was traveling west in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Thefts

• 8:50 a.m. Friday, 101 S. 1st St., Williamsburg, a Pomona man called to report that an unknown subject stole approximately 400 gallons of diesel fuel from a tank owned by Franklin County Road and Bridge.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrest

• 1:33 p.m. Friday, 1100 W. 15th Street, Kirby Decock, 29, homeless, was arrested in connection with battery, damage to property and possession of paraphernalia after a disturbance with a 64-year-old Ottawa woman.

• 6:52 p.m. Saturday, 500 S. Walnut Street, Phillip Sherman, 37, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with interference after a disturbance call.

• 12:39 Saturday, 500 E. Logan Street, Adam Kimberling, 28, Lenexa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence, transporting an open container after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 10:34 p.m. Saturday, 700 N. Cedar Street, Britten Adamson, 20, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery, criminal restraint, endangering a child, after an altercation with known 24-year-old and 48-year-old females.

Accidents

• 1:21 p.m. Friday, 2100 S. Princeton Street, a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Joyce Roberts, 76, Richmond, struck a 1996 Dodge pickup driven by Kyle Sottlemire, 23, Rantoul. Roberts was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.

• 4:20 p.m. Saturday, 2100 S. Elm Street, a 52-year-old Ottawa man reported unknown suspect struck his 1987 camper and left the scene.

Incidents

• 8:54 p.m. Friday, 300 N. Main Street, a 17-year-old boy was issued a notice to appear for disorderly conduct after being contacted on a call for service. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

• 8:54 p.m. Friday, 300 N. Main Street, a 14-year-old boy was found to be in possession of alcohol after being contacted on a call for service. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

• 12:39 p.m. Saturday, 500 E. Logan Street, Allison Howard, 24, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for transporting an open container.

Thefts

• 1:34 p.m. Friday, 500 S. Cherry Street, Bryce St. John, 55, Ottawa, reported a past theft of property.

• 4:53 p.m. Friday, 500 E. Logan Street, Elijah Davis, 23, Princeton, reported a past theft of property.

• 12:42 p.m. Sunday, 100 S. Oak Street, a 21-year-old Ottawa man reported a past theft of property from a vehicle.

• 9:18 p.m. Sunday, 800 S. Cedar Street, a 51-year-old Ottawa woman, reported the theft of a bicycle. The case is under investigation.