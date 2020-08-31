Officials are investigating an early Sunday morning fire that destroyed a vacant home on East Third Avenue as a possible arson.

The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the one-bedroom, single-story residence 504 E. Third Ave. just before 4:15 a.m. on a report of a house fully involved in fire.

Fire crews went into a defensive strategy to save other houses on both sides of the burning building and those residences were evacuated by police, according to a report by Fire Chief Steven Beer.

Three engines and two ladder trucks were used to contain the fire and protect the adjacent properties. Late into Sunday morning, crews continued to work on hot spots and remove burnt foam board insulation from a fifth-wheel trailer parked next to the house that also caught fire.

According to the owner, Beer stated, the home was used as a storage building and slowly being remodeled. No one was living there at the time.

"Fire investigators will be working to gather the facts to help in determining a cause of this fire," a release posted on Sunday by Beer stated.

A report filed by police, however, stated the fire was being investigated as suspected arson after the property owner identified a person they believed started it.

"The fire department has its own investigators and until more work is done, as far as sending off samples to determine for sure what it is, a cause hasn’t been determined and no arrests made," said Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.

"The victim, who owns several properties, was having problems with several people," Loepp said.

Fire Investigator Tony Arpin said he couldn’t comment on the investigation. He did confirm there was no power or other utilities on at the home.

Property records show the 900-square-foot Bungalow-style home was constructed in 1905, though no value was listed for the property.