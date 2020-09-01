The 2020 season will be a unique one for the Salina Central Mustangs.

Not only is the threat of the coronavirus still present, but the Mustangs are switching divisions in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League. When enrollment numbers came out last year for the next two-year cycle, Central moved from Division I to Division II, while Maize South jumped to Division I.

"We’re excited about that," Central coach Mark Sandbo said. "You don’t have to bump into the Derbys of the world. We enjoyed playing the Derbys too. It didn’t show that on the scoreboard, but we were always excited to play Derby.

"We’ll miss that too, but it’ll fun to play those schools that are sitting about your range — 800 to 1,100 kids — and fun to compete against those guys."

Central did lose some key pieces on the offensive line but has two seniors back in Jake Eisenhauer and Matt Glenn.

"Those are big guys," Sandbo said. "We were a bit depleted there because we lost some good football players up front in Kobe (Saunders), Evan (Bishop) and Houston (Griffitts). It epitomizes what it is like to be a Salina Central football player (and) what it means.

"We feel good with the pieces of the puzzle that we can fit in there, and that’s why you have a program and graduation happens everywhere. We feel pretty good with the guys coming up that are going to be first-year starters, and those guys who are fighting to be a starter."

Junior Parker Kavanagh will take over at quarterback for his brother, Jackson, who’s now at Washburn. The younger Kavanagh got some valuable playing time in five games, including the Mustangs’ playoff game against Andover.

In those games, Kavanagh threw for 406 yards and two touchdowns.

"Now he’s got the reins," Sandbo said. "He’s doing a really good job."

Even with Kavanagh slated to be the starter, the Mustangs have another option under center with Sacred Heart transfer Mac Hemmer. Sandbo said Hemmer, a senior, had an impressive summer transitioning into the Central system.

"He’s an extremely good thrower and is extremely athletic," Sandbo said.

In the backfield, Central lost Cooper Chard to graduation, but Sandbo has sophomore Kenyon McMillan back and junior Micah Moore could also see some time.

"We feel really good about our backfield," Sandbo said.

The Mustangs return a strong receiving corps in seniors Dakota Hogan and Ezavyar Jackson, along with juniors Jaxon Kolzow and Logan Losey.

Defensively, Hogan, Hemmer and Kolzow, along with junior Andin Price, will see time in the secondary. Senior Rafael Serrano returns on the defensive line and senior Brooks Burgoon at linebacker. Junior Brayden McKnight could see time at defensive end with juniors Nick Clayton and Kayson Graham top candidates at linebacker.

"We’re filling in some young guys at spots that they’ve never played at before," Hogan said. "It’s going to take some time to get used to, but we’ll be all right.

"We lost a lot of good players. A lot of young players are going to step up this year. Hemmer’s going to be really good for us."

Sandbo said Hemmer will be the quarterback of the defense and has been coachable in his short time at Central.

"We told him when he came here, ’We’re going to find a spot for you, and you’re definitely going to be an impact player for us.’ There’s no question he’s that," Sandbo said. "We’ve got two of them back there that we like. We’re pretty fortunate to put a guy back there who’s seen the other side of the ball, and going to rally our defense and communicate across the board."

Central will play two nonconference games against AVCTL-I schools, facing Campus at home in Friday’s season opener, and continuing its crosstown rivalry with Salina South on Oct. 23. The Mustangs will open up AVCTL-II play at Goddard-Eisenhower on Sept. 11.

After finishing 5-4 a year ago, Sandbo hopes the Mustangs and the entire state of Kansas is making a push to get to the playoffs in November.

"That’s our expectation," Sandbo said. "There’s a couple of games on our schedule that we could knot it up for. We definitely want to be playing in November, and that’s a staple here at Salina Central."