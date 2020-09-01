Sen. Julia Lynn, R-Olathe, abruptly announced she would withdraw from the November ballot Tuesday afternoon, citing the declining health of her sister.

Lynn, a 13-year legislator, was set to face off against Democrat Stacey Knoell in the Johnson County race.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you," Lynn wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. "I am eternally grateful for your support and allowing me to serve as your State Senator."

Tuesday was the final day for candidates to inform the Secretary of State’s Office of their intention to seek removal from the ballot.

In Kansas, candidates may only withdraw from a race under a limited array of circumstances, such as moving out of state or a death in the family. Illness of a close family member, however, is one of the allowances given.

Once Secretary of State Scott Schwab affirms that Lynn may withdraw from the race, Johnson County Republicans will have 10 days to choose a new nominee. That name has to be submitted to the state in short order.

Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, praised Lynn’s service in a statement.

"Senator Lynn has always been dedicated to her family and I respect her decision to place them first during this time of hardship," Wagle said in the release. "Having recently lost a daughter to cancer, I know she will not regret fully committing her time to her sister and to the rest of her family."

Lynn was elected to the Senate in 2007 and previously held the post of assistant majority leader.