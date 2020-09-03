After years of research, including one-on-one conversations with farmers, a businessperson from Kansas invented a new type of fertilizer toolbar.

Although he grew up in diverse pockets of the world, Daniel Rauchholz, president of the newly formed Farmada, married a woman from Kansas and decided to make the Sunflower State home.

Rauchholz previously traveled the world as an export manager for a top agricultural equipment company. Then, last year, he took the step to branch out on his own. Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit, but Rauchholz plowed ahead and opened his Assaria-based company, just south of Salina, this spring.

Rauchholz’ company, Farmada, developed a fertilizer toolbar that can apply anhydrous ammonia, liquid fertilizer, dry fertilizers, nitrogen stabilizers or any combination of these compounds into the ground. With the help of two manufacturers — one in South Hutchinson and the other in Salina — the company is able to produce this toolbar.

The ground engaging components are sourced from ShieldAg Equipment out of South Hutchinson. Other components come from Salina-based Grain Belt Supply. Rauchholz said both companies provide knowledge and support.

"They (Shield Ag) have years of experience, and more importantly, they have components that work very successfully in various ground and farming conditions," Rauchholz said. "We didn’t feel we needed to reinvent the wheel, when ShieldAg already had exactly what the market needed."

ShieldAg, which has been in business for more than 50 years, is honored to work with other Kansas-based companies in supplying farmers worldwide with Kansas-made products.

"We worked together," said Mike Bergmeier, owner and president of ShieldAg. "That way, the dealers can stay inventing."

The Farmada toolbar, which is tractor driven, has hitch extensions and can handle diverse ground conditions. The company’s model Elxir64 is available with 15, 16 or 17 rows at 30-inch row spacing or from 35-40 feet working width. It also has a commercial grade Elxir66 that comes in three sizes and working widths. These are available from 18 to 26 rows at 30-inch row spacing.

In addition, the machines are flexible. If there is rough terrain, it must still place the fertilizer into the soil at the correct depth. By having long wing flexes, the machines are able to travel over hilly or rutted ground and move up and down with the terrain while placing the fertilizer at the pre-set depth.

"To put this into perspective, the outside wing of the 60-foot unit can flex down 125 inches and up 139 inches," Rauchholz said. "Another key feature is our oscillating axles."

By incorporating farmer-driven ideas, he said, Farmada is able to produce a machine that farmers want.

"The Farmada team is taking what the crop needs, what the farmer wants, what the field and road conditions will be and converting that into machines that allow farmers to improve productivity, reduce cost and improve their bottom line," he said. "You have to benchmark or compete against the best practices."

Rauchholz said the new dynamic in farming is that the farmer is no longer competing against their neighbors, they are competing in a world market, and he wants to give them the best equipment to do the job.

"We want to keep strengths and eliminate weaknesses," Rauchholz said. "It’s key for farmers to apply the latest technologies to stay competitive."