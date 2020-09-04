Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 2300 S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Travis Bishop, 34, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 3:15 p.m. Monday, 900 block of N. Poplar Street, Ottawa, Charles Whitacre, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 7:07 p.m. Monday, 3700 block of John Brown Road, Coby Pearson, 34, Osawatomie, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court.

• 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, 210 E. Franklin St., Cheyenne Day, 18, Melvern, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Crystal Phillip, 29, homeless, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 8:02 p.m. Tuesday, 100 E. 5th St., Ottawa, Hannah Toumberlin, 21, Pomona, was arrested for an Allen County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:35 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Richard Mooney, 25, homeless, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for possession of stolen property.

Accidents

• 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of E. Franklin Street, Pomona, Edmond Heiman, Pomona, was traveling east on Franklin Street in his 2013 Silverado. Christian Lehl was traveling south on Monroe Street in a 2005 Ford 500 owned by Kimberly Smith, Pomona. Lehl failed to yield to traffic on Franklin Street and pulled out in front of Heiman. Heiman struck the vehicle that Lehl was driving in the passenger side door. No injuries were reported.

Incidents

• 7:02 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of K-68 highway, a 39-year-old Pomona woman reported a physical altercation involving her daughter, a 21-year-old Pomona woman. A case for domestic battery is being forwarded to the county attorney for possible prosecution.

• 8:14 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Madison Street, Pomona, Zahn Epperly, 18, Pomona, fled from law enforcement on a bike, then on foot.

Thefts

• 12:04 p.m. Sunday, 4700 block of K-68 highway, a 50-year-old Wellsville man reported that an unknown subject entered into his garage in an attempt to steal multiple items. After further investigation, Edward Hunter, 54, Topeka, was arrested in connection with burglary.

• 9:06 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of US-59 highway, Princeton, a 44-year-old Princeton man reported a gas drive-off at the Princeton Quick Stop.

• 8:52 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of Interstate 35, Mike Hicks, 33, Olathe, reported an unknown person broke into a storage trailer owned by PCI Roads, a construction company out of Minnesota, and stole various items.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 N. Oak Street, Jennifer Jenkins, 48, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with battery of a 30-year-old Ottawa man.

• 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of S. Locust, Lorenzo Holt,18, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 9:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of S. Cedar, a 77-year-old Ottawa woman reported criminal damage to property (domestic related), assault (domestic related), minor in consumption of alcohol by a known 20-year-old Ottawa man. Seth Conner, 20, Ottawa, was later arrested.

• 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of S. Princeton, Jeremy Evans, 31, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with violation of bond conditions after he was found in violation of his bond conditions.

• 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Eric Green, 54, Wellsville, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 7:31 a.m. Thursday, 900 N. Spruce St., a 44-year-old Ottawa woman reported that an unknown subject stole her vehicle and other property and caused damage. The vehicle was later recovered in Douglas County. Case is under investigation.

• 8:25 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of W. 15th St, a 27-year-old Ottawa woman reported violation of bond conditions by a known 31-year-old Ottawa man. Jeremy Evans, 31, Ottawa, was arrested.

Incidents

• 9:01 a.m. Monday, 900 S. Ash St., a 28-year-old Ottawa man was bitten by a family dog.

• 10:12 a.m. Monday, 200 E. Wilson St., a 36-year-old Ottawa woman reported the violation of a protection order. Case is under investigation.

• 11:46 p.m. Monday, 200 block of W. 13th Street, Andrew Pastor, 18, Armada, Mich., was issued a notice to appear in connection with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol after being contacted for suspicious activity.

• 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, 230½ S. Main St (Maggie’s Popcorn), a 35-year-old Ottawa woman reported subjects on the rooftop of the building. A case will be forwarded to the county attorney for prosecution of a 20-year-old Ottawa man and a 17-year-old Ottawa man.

• 9:34 a.m. Thursday, 900 N. Spruce St., a 25-year-old Ottawa woman reported an unknown subject struck her parked vehicle with another vehicle, causing damage, and fled the scene. Case is under investigation.

• 9:57 a.m. Thursday, 600 N. Spruce St., a 75-year-old Ottawa man reported an unknown subject entered his locked vehicle.

• 9:13 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of N. Main St., a 60-year-old Ottawa man reported criminal damage to property.

Thefts

• 4:34 p.m. Monday, 900 E. Walton Street, a 45-year-old Ottawa woman reported an unknown subject stole a pull-behind trailer from her property.

• 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, 1102 N. Main St., a 67-year-old Las Vegas man reported a past burglary of a storage unit and theft of items.

• 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of S. Locust, a 57-year-old Ottawa woman reported the past theft of a bike.

• 2:26 p.m. Thursday, 800 S. Main St., a 39-year-old Gardner man reported the past theft of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in Miami County. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

08/28: 600 Main St., ordinance violation; 1000 block of Poplar St., special assignment.

08/29: 400 block of S. Elm St., animal complaint; 800 block of Main St., disturbance; 900 block of Main St., animal complaint; 200 block of Prairie Lane, animal complaint; 100 block of S. Elm St., medical call.

Sunday: 100 block of S. Elm St., medical call; 300 block of W. 2nd Terrace, assist other agency; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., motorist assist; 500 block of E. 7th St., suspicious activity; 300 block of Walnut St., suspicious activity.

Monday: 7th St/Maple St., traffic complaint; 400 block of Aspen St., animal complaint; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 200 block of W. 5th St., check welfare/medical call; 700 block of Main St., public assist; Poplar St/1st St., check welfare.

Tuesday: 400 block of Main St., special assignment.

Wednesday: 100 block of Ash St., motorist assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 E 2nd St., suspicious activity; 300 block of W. 4th St., unsecured door; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., assist other agency; 2800 block of Tennessee St., assist other agency; 800 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 600 block of E. 7th St., civil standby.