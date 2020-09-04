More than 4,700 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 87 Kansas counties; 49 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 53 other countries — have been announced by the University Registrar.

Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 Commencement.

The university is planning an in-person commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020.

Those students in Franklin County who were among the graduates were Mackenzie C. Snow, Lane, Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care; Grace Elizabeth Chappell, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Journalism in Strategic Communications; Tyler Espinosa, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Business in Business Analytics; Lauren L. Frank, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Lindsay Eileen Frank, Ottawa, Master of Science in Education; Kinley McKay Jorgensen, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies; Brandon K. Kaub, Ottawa, Doctor of Pharmacy; Abagael N. Pruitt, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies; Nathanael D Rodriguez, Ottawa, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science; Madelyn Sink, Ottawa, Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts and Sciences; Chelsea Marie Stitt, Ottawa, Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Katerina Dawn Lavides Sieg Thomas, Ottawa, Master of Science in Education; Lacey Annette Waterman, Ottawa, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies; Matthew Ryan Woodrell, Ottawa, Bachelor of General Studies in Public Administration; Jesica Marie Schaub, Princeton, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Cecilia Rose Mathis, Richmond, Doctor of Medicine; Madison M. Larson, Wellsville, Doctor of Audiology; Carter Michael Mann, Wellsville, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management; and Bethany Leigh Snyder, Wellsville, Bachelor of Arts in Biology.