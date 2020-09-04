Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday she is pushing for President Donald Trump’s space force to be in Kansas.

Four cities, including Leavenworth, have submitted proposals seeking to land the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command, which would be in charge of military operations in space.

The other cities are Derby, Kansas City and Wichita, who have also provided information on potential development sites to the federal government, the governor’s office said.

"Our strong teams of state and local economic development professionals have the tools available for the attraction, growth and retention of the U.S. Space Command headquarters," said the governor in a news release. "Kansas is the perfect place for this facility, and we are prepared to do the work to get it here."

The submitted proposals addressed various factors such as facility space requirements, workforce needs and proximity to a military installation.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said his city’s proposal highlighted the fact the city and county invested about $10 million in a shovel-ready business and technology park consisting of 80 acres, which would be a good site for the headquarters.

In short, it wouldn’t take long to get up and running.

Kramer also stressed the fact that his city has been home to federal institutions for a long time, including a recent development from the National Guard and a new federal correctional facility.

"Leavenworth is first and foremost a military and federal government town," he said. "We know how to support federal entities and their workers and their families."