Two area students were among more than 400 students who completed their degrees at Wichita State University in summer 2020.

Undergraduate students who have attained a grade point average of 3.9 out of a possible 4.0 received the summa cum laude award; those with an average of 3.55 received the magna cum laude award; and those with an average of 3.25 received the cum laude award.

The graduates were Hauna R. Payne, Pomona, Master of Physician Assistant; and Amber D. Buckley, Wellsville, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art — Studio Art.