A building in downtown Topeka sustained an estimated $1,000 damage late Sunday when an intentionally set fire that started in a pile of debris behind it spread to the rear of that building, authorities said. No one was hurt.

Topeka firefighters were called just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 1301 S. Kansas Ave., where they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the two-story building, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. Firefighters attacked the blaze and contained it to the area where it began.

No working smoke detectors were found in the building, Harrison said.

Janet M. Richardson owns the building at 1301 S. Kansas Ave., which was built in 1930, according to the website of the Shawnee County appraiser’s office. The property has an appraised value of $67,300, that site said.

Topeka firefighters were assisted at the scene by Evergy and Kansas Gas Service, Harrison said.

He asked anyone with information about the circumstances of the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll-free at 800-222-TIPS (8477).