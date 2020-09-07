CANTON — A new rodeo queen and princess will spend the next year traveling to rodeos, parades and other appearances to promote the McPherson County Fair, McPherson County and the sport of rodeo.

The new royalty was crowned July 17 before the rodeo in Canton. The McPherson County Fair Association had four queen and two princess contestants in the pageant.

Katie Farney, of Arlington, was crowned the 2020 MCFA Rodeo Queen. Farney won the personal interview and impromptu questions categories. Runner-up Cadence Dickey, of Munjor, won the horsemanship category. Kendall Hackerott of Canton, won the written test and ticket sales categories. Farney was also chosen by her fellow contestants and visiting royalty for the congeniality award.

In the princess contest, Karlyn Ryan of Canton, was crowned the 2020 MCFA Rodeo Princess. She won the horsemanship, personal interview, impromptu questions, and ticket sales categories. Kinsey Harold, of Marquette, won the written test category.

Outgoing 2019 MCFA Queen Emma Krase and 2019 Princess Katy Prieb gave the new royalty their crowns, belt buckles and sashes. Also helping with coronation ceremonies were visiting royalty Phillipburg Rodeo Queen Danielle Forster, Miss Oregon Trail Rodeo Maceyn Howard, Kansas Junior High School Rodeo Princess Cheyenne Johnson, Newton Saddle Club Queen Maggie Matz, Newton Saddle Club Princess Juliene Wald, El-Kan Rodeo Queen Ellie Wiles and El-Kan Rodeo Little Miss Faith McMannis.