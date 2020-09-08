First Care Clinic (FCC) was recently recognized as a 2020 Health Center Quality Leader, ranking among the top 10% of health centers in the nation for best overall clinical performance.

First Care Clinic ranked in the top 1-2% of all health centers in one or more of the clinical quality measures that promote behavioral health, diabetes health, and heart health in 2019. FCC also achieved the best overall clinical performance among all health centers and were recognized in the Gold tier for 2019.

"Last year we were recognized as ranking in the top 20% of health centers in the nation, stated Bryan Brady, CEO. I challenged staff with making the top 10% of all health centers, and they delivered. Over the past year, our staff’s dedication and commitment to providing high quality patient care has been second to none," Brady added.

"Our goal at First Care Clinic is to provide high quality, comprehensive care in an integrative setting," stated Dr. Christine Fisher, Medical Director. "This improves the lives of the patients we serve."

First Care Clinic is a federally funded community health center, providing non-emergency medical services for people of all ages, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. We house general medical care, mental health services and general dentistry, all under one roof.

"First Care Clinic. The region’s premiere medical home, dedicated to providing access to compassionate, quality care for all."

For more information, contact Danielle Windholz, Operations Manager, at First Care Clinic (785-621-4990).