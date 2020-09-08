Drivers around downtown Topeka will be confronted with an unusual sight, starting today: billboards extolling them to eat more sunflowers.

No, don’t get your prescription checked. The billboards, purchased by a DC-based Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, are part of the group’s efforts to encourage a plant-based diet, even if that means chowing down on Kansas’ iconic flower.

The signs, which are located at 6th Ave. and MacVicar Ave. and 4th St. and Kansas Ave., are part of a direct appeal to Gov. Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Lee Norman to more actively encourage Kansans to eat less meat.

While Kelly and Norman do not control the dietary habits of residents, the Physicians Committee is making the case that less reliance on meat would decrease the need for meatpacking plants, which have frequently been a hub for cases of COVID-19 in Kansas and around the nation.

They also pointed to scientific articles suggesting that lower meat consumption would result in fewer underlying conditions, such as heart disease, which put residents at a higher risk of complications from the virus.

"Any slaughterhouses that continues to see new cases of the novel coronavirus should be shut down immediately," Dr. Susan Levin, director of nutrition education, wrote in a letter to Norman. "The meatpacking facilities should be transitioned to cleaner, safer facilities that produce plant-based protein."

As of Monday morning KDHE reporter there are 9 active outbreaks associated with meatpacking facilities, accounting for over 2,000 cases.

The group is encouraging the Kelly Administration to take a closer look at providing tax credits to facilities which produce plant-based protein.

The Physicians Committee argues that the state is already a hub for seed and soybean production, making it a logical hub for the industry.

"The transition to plant-based protein is already underway, driven by consumer demand, but this health-promoting trend needs the support and assistance of government," Levin said in the letter.

The Physicians Committee has come under fire for past association with controversial animal rights groups, such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

In addition to advocating for plant-based diets, the group has also spoken out against the use of animals in medical research and has advocated for more transparent dietary guidelines.