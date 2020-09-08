KANcycle, a regional bike sharing program through OCCK Transportation, is being relaunched.

OCCK said the program, which serves north-central Kansas, is planned to relaunch Sept. 11. It has been closed since the end of March because of COVID-19.

The program started in June 2019 with 80 bikes spread across 16 stations in eight north-central Kansas cities.

"We are excited to bring the bikes back online," said Michelle Griffin, director of mobility management for north central Kansas. "We know that people across all the communities have been missing riding the bikes. 2020 has been an interesting year for all of us."

OCCK said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is making a contribution to provide bike and marketing support for the second year of the bike sharing program, with the intention of helping the program grow in coming years.

"For over 75 years, we’ve made helping Kansans lead healthier lives one of our top priorities," said Virginia Barnes, director of Blue Health Initiatives. "Bike share encourages both active living and provides a means for community members to access resources they need to stay healthy. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is proud to serve as primary sponsor for KANcycle and we look forward to helping grow the program in the next few years."

All locations for the bikes will still be in existence but OCCK said customers will need to now use the Movatic app to access the bikes.

Movatic manages all aspects of its bike-share programs — from bikes and technology, to maintenance and fleet rebalancing. Riding KANcycle bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Movatic Mobile App — available for iPhone and Android. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Movatic bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

"We are looking forward to many years of a great partnership with Movatic and north-central Kansas with KANcycle," Griffin said.

The program is available as an annual membership or pay-as-you-go. Annual memberships will be $30 with trips under one hour being free, student annual memberships will be $20 with trips under one hour being free, and pay-as-you-go will be $1.50 every 30 minutes.

Stations are located at the following places:

• Ninth Street and Hamilton Avenue, Salina

• Seventh Street and Walnut Street, Salina

• Sunset Plaza, Salina

• Bill Burke Park, Salina

• Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina

• Second Street and Rock Street, Minneapolis

• Cloud County Community College, Concordia

• Seventh and Washington Street, Concordia

• 19th Street and M Street, Belleville

• 28th Street and N Street, Belleville

• City Building, Mankato

• Eighth Street and Hersey Avenue, Beloit

• Thierolf Park, Beloit

• Courthouse Square, Lincoln

• Krizek Park, Ellsworth

• Douglas Avenue and Main Street, Ellsworth