Several activities are planned this week as part of Lovingworth.

Lovingworth is a series of activities that are taking place this month in the city of Leavenworth. The Lovingworth: A Community that Cares campaign was developed as an alternative to the city-sponsored Camp Leavenworth festival.

Camp Leavenworth was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Lovingworth campaign, today has been designated as Love Your Neighbor Day. Residents are encouraged to do something to show their love for fellow community members.

The Lovingworth website, lovingworth.com, encourages people to share their Love Your Neighbor Day experiences on social media using #Lovingworth.

A sidewalk chalk art contest is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Landing Park, 301 S. Esplanade St.

The event is free but registration is required. People can register by visiting lovingworth.com

The registration deadline is today, according to the website.

Each participant will have a 10 foot by 10 foot section of sidewalk to create chalk artwork. Social distancing will be observed during the event.

Chalk will be provided. Participants will have from 5-6:30 p.m. to complete their artwork.

Photographs of the artwork will be posted on social media, and online voting will take place from 6:30 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.

The winner will receive a prize package with Lovingworth and Camp Leavenworth merchandise.

Friday is being designated as Dinner/Date Night in Your Driveway. Residents are encouraged to picnic in their front yards or have date nights in their driveways.

People also are encouraged to share their experiences from this activity on social media using #Lovingworth.

As part of Lovingworth, Leavenworth Yoga will be providing a free one-hour yoga class at 9 a.m. Saturday at Landing Park. Social distancing will be observed.

Registration is required. People can register by visiting the lovingworth.com website. The registration deadline is Friday.

All participants must be at least 12 years of age. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats or large towels, according to the website.

There also are a couple of ongoing activities that will continue through the end of September.

One is the passport program. Passport booklets were mailed to Leavenworth residents before the start of the Lovingworth campaign. The passports lists more than 30 businesses that are participating in the passport program. Residents who visit at least 15 of the businesses by Sept. 30 can turn in their passports for free Lovingworth merchandise.

Artwork and signs also have been set up along the pathway in Landing park to guide people through a series of activities they can do on their own. These signs and artwork will be set up all month long.

