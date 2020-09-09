The Franklin County Health Department reported on Aug. 31 the third death of a Franklin County resident because of COVID-19.

The individual was a man in his 80s. It is unknown whether there were underlying health concerns, health officials said.

This weekend of Aug. 29-30, there were six new coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. At that point, there were 31 active cases, 85 pending test results and three hospitalizations reported to the health department.

The Ottawa University testing results were released, with 30 positive tests out of 686 for a 4.4% positive rate.

The county reported 111 positive tests during August, bringing the county total to 262 since March. Franklin County has 229 recovered cases and 31 active cases.

The age bracket of 11-20 leads the way with 51 cases. Ages 21-30 is next with 43. There have been 41 positive cases in people ages 51-60.

The county had 4,364 negative tests as of Aug. 31 since the start of the pandemic.