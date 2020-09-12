Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Roy Wise has been promoted to lieutenant and will serve in the Public and Governmental Affairs Unit.

Wise joined the Patrol in 2015 after interning for the agency in Troop F during college. He graduated from the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy with Class 55 and was stationed in Douglas County, Troop B.

In 2018, Wise transferred to the Public and Governmental Affairs Unit at General Headquarters and was promoted to Technical Trooper in 2020.

Wise is a native of South Hutchinson and graduated from Nickerson High School. He attended Hutchinson Community College where he obtained an Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration in 2012. He subsequently attended Wichita State University and graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies in Criminal Justice in 2014.

Wise is currently attending Wichita State where he is expected to graduate with a Master of Public Administration in 2021.

***

LINDSBORG – Bethany College has appointed Karissa Hoffman as Director of Planned Giving and the Endowed Scholarship Program.

Hoffman previously worked as the Associate Director of Development for the College of Engineering at Wichita State University and as the Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations at Central Christian College of Kansas.

***

HAYS – Fort Hays State University’s Dr. Janet Stramel will be featured in a nationwide teacher education webinar hosted by the U.S. Department of Education.

The webinar will be live-streamed from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to discuss teacher preparation for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It will feature education professionals and cutting-edge faculty from around the country who are working to elevate high-quality STEM teacher preparation.

Stramel – professor of teacher education at FHSU – will present a project titled "Principles of Effective STEM Teaching for All Elementary Students." The project provides a set of six principles as well as guiding questions that elementary school teachers can use to promote critical thinking and reasoning skills through problem-solving in STEM education for their students.

The principles range from methods for elementary school teachers to engage and support all students, including diverse learners, to designing STEM teaching and learning for all students in college and career pathways.