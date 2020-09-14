Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to multiple 911 calls of someone discharging a firearm near the area of E. 8th Street and S. Olive.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Department and deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived within a minute to investigate.

Officers located shell casings in the street and found one occupied home was hit by bullets and another unoccupied building hit by bullets in the backyard of the same residence. There were no reports of injuries.

Several witnesses reported to officers that a white Chevy passenger car with tinted windows and a spoiler was seen leaving the area after the shots fired heading east on E. 8th Street from S. Olive.

Detectives with the Ottawa Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting and following up leads and information discovered during the initial investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department through dispatch at 785-242-1700.