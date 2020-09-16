Ottawa University has been recognized as one of the nation’s best colleges by U.S. News & World Report.

Ottawa was No. 49 out of 86 ranked institutions in the Best Regional Universities–Midwest category. In the Top Performers on Social Mobility category, Ottawa was No. 48 out of 76 ranked institutions. These rankings are split into four regions: North, South, Midwest and West.

Cottey College, Nevada, Missouri, was ranked No. 1 in the Midwest region.

The rankings were based on eight categories: graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduation rate performance, undergraduate academic reputation, student selectivity for the fall 2019 entering class, financial resources per student, average alumni giving rate and graduate indebtedness,

Forty percent of a school's rank comes from its success at retaining and graduating students within 150% of normal time (six years).

Graduation rates have the highest weight in outcomes and in the rankings because degree completion is necessary to receive the full benefits of undergraduate study from employers and graduate schools.

U.S. News & World Report approach outcomes from angles of graduation and retention (22%), graduation rate performance (8%), social mobility (5%) and, new this year, graduate indebtedness (5%).