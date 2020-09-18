Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

– 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Cody Dean Hight, 23, Topeka was arrested on Franklin County probation violation warrant.

– 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S Main, Ottawa, Natasha Nicole Henson, 27, Garnett, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

– 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Anthony Cantanzaro, 19, Ottawa was arrested for a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

– 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, 301 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kirby Decock, 29, homeless was arrested for two Franklin County probation violation warrants.

– 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Ryan Wolsey, 39, Williamsburg, was arrested on a City of Pomona failure to appear warrant.

Incidents

– 7:27 p.m. Tuesday, 508 Monroe Pomona, a 38 year old Pomona man reported damage to his 2007 Polaris Ranger.

– 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, 3800 Block of K-33 Highway, Michael Cline, 28, Paola, was stopped for speeding and found to be driving while his license was suspended.

Thefts

– 11:05 p.m. Monday, 100 block of E. 4th Street, Rantoul, a 42 year old Rantoul woman reported a 1997 Mazda Protege stolen from in front of her house. Loss estimated at $700.

– 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, 4713 Rock Creek Road, Rantoul, a Rantoul man reported a male subject drove up to a scrap pile owned by Franklin County RWD#6 and stole various items from the pile.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 5:35 p.m. Monday, 500 S. Beech, Tristian Hodges, 19, Ottawa, was arrested for flee and elude (felony), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving in violation of restrictions, after fleeing from a traffic stop.

– 3:12 p.m. Tuesday, 600 W. Ash Street, Brenden Robbins, 23, Ottawa, was arrested on a Baldwin City warrant.

– 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 S. Hickory Street, Jay Rogers, 35, Ottawa, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

Incidents

– 10:33 a.m. Monday, 715 W. 2nd St (Ottawa Police Department), a 60 year old Ottawa female reported a PFA violation by a known 63 year old Ottawa male.

– 2:20 a.m. Monday, 300 S. Ash St., William Main, 34, Ottawa, and Lexington Plummer, 25, Ottawa, was issued notice to appear for disorderly conduct after a call for service.

– 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, 700 S. Tremont Street, a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile was reported as a child in need of care. Case was forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

– 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, 715 W. 2nd Street, a report of child abuse was made to officers. Case is being forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for prosecution consideration.

– 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 Austin Court, a 29-year-old Ottawa female reported she was battered by a known subject. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

– 7:33 a.m. Monday, 501 S. Main St., Leigh Hanson, 47, Wellsville, reported burglary, theft, criminal damage to property. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

– Monday: 300 block of Walnut St., Suspicous Activity; 200 block of S Elm St., Welfare Check; 500 E. 7th St., Theft.

– Tuesday: 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; 400 Main St., Suspicious Activity; 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; 200 block of W 1st St., Public Assist; 700 W 3rd Tr., Public Assist.