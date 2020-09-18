The Wellsville school district will welcome back students for full day in-person learning beginning Monday.

"K-12 students will be in session five days a week (full days)," Wellsville superintendent Ryan Bradbury said. "The Pre-K schedule will remain the same. Students in Remote Only Learning will continue in that model. All safety and operational protocols (masks, temperature checks, handwashing, social distancing when possible) will remain in place."

The intent is to remain in this model unless COVID-19 numbers and spread within USD 289 increase significantly, Bradbury said.

"If that occurs, the USD 289 Board of Education will review the learning model and options at that time," he said. "The COVID-19 Standard Response Protocol for Franklin County School Districts and USD 289 Gating Guidelines will continue to be used throughout the process as well."

Buildings will be sending out any additional information that is required prior to beginning the in-person model Monday.

"Our students and staff have done a good job of following the operational protocols since the beginning of the [school] year and following these will continue to be very important as we move forward," Bradbury said. "We appreciate the flexibility, patience, and understanding that our students, staff, and community have displayed since our COVID-19 journey began last spring.

"We know that this decision will be pleasing to some and frustrating to others. Unfortunately, there is not a decision or option that will be pleasing to everyone. It is our intent and focus to provide a safe environment for our students and staff along with an excellent educational experience."