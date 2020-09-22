Five years ago, City Beverage co-owner and Reno County Commissioner Bob Bush received quite a shock with a diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

In addition to a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy, Bush’s treatment included many blood transfusions.

The Hutchinson community can help make sure blood is available for all patients in need by donating at an American Red Cross blood drive held in Bush’s honor from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at City Beverage Company, 2 S. Kirby St.

"We can never thank those who donated the blood Bob has received," said Ann Bush, Bob Bush’s wife. "But, what we can do is pay those donations forward. We invite everyone to make an appointment to honor Bob and give blood to help save lives."

The Red Cross needs the ongoing support of blood donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are available for patients when they need it. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation so they must constantly be replenished.

Yet, as community organizations, businesses and schools restrict access to facilities once open to local events and members of the public, Red Cross blood drives at these locations continue to be canceled.

Donation appointments can be made for the drive honoring Bush by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).