The Auburn-Washburn Board of Education will soon host a special meeting to decide if classes should continue with a hybrid schedule or move to have more in-person instruction days.

Students in Auburn-Washburn schools currently spend two days a week learning in person, and three days a week learning remotely.

The announcement came after board members listened to over an hour of public feedback on hybrid learning Monday evening in the Washburn Rural High School gym. There is no date scheduled for the meeting yet, but board member Matt Ewald said he wanted to have it before the board’s Oct. 5 meeting.

Droves of parents, teachers and students spoke to administrators highlighting issues they had with online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only three speakers — one parent, one teacher and one student — voiced support for the current hybrid system. Board members also said they received individual emails from students, parents and teachers detailing concerns with returning to in-person instruction five days a week.

Parents at the meeting complained about inconsistent workloads, difficulty managing full-time careers while having to help their children learn and struggling to connect multiple children to school-provided Wi-Fi. One family had to pay for a Wi-Fi hotspot so all their children could access their classes at the same time.

Adriane Evans, a second-grade teacher at Farley Elementary with a third-grade student in the district, said her child isn’t learning well online. Evans said she has had to teach her child herself because remote instruction isn’t working.

"I have never worked harder to achieve so little," she said. "Things are hard right now at school."

Evans is also worried about her children’s mental health. Multiple parents said during the meeting they are fighting with children or watching their children cry "every day."

"I feel as a board member that I failed to do my duty the last six months since the pandemic started," said Michael White, vice president of the board.

White said he wants students to be in school five days a week but also said he received emails from teachers asking them to continue remote learning. Multiple parents who spoke during the public comment period said people who feel unsafe going into school should be able to learn remotely while the rest learn in person. White said that isn’t a viable option because he received so many emails from teachers who were afraid to return to class that there wouldn’t be enough teachers to instruct in person.

Before the public comment period, board members spoke with Dr. Dennis Cooley, an area pediatrician who has worked closely with the Shawnee County Health Department. Board members questioned Cooley for about 30 minutes on the importance of masks, infection rates in children and how important staying 6 feet away from children was.

During the meeting, Cooley tried to dispel myths that children don’t get the virus and said about 30% of children nationwide with COVID-19 end up in the intensive care unit.

"It does cause illness in kids," Cooley said. "Don’t think that it doesn’t. It does seem though that there is less severity in illness in kids. Not a guarantee, but there does seem to be a little bit less of that."

Board member Bryan Smith said he wants to get kids back in school but said that if too many children get COVID-19, then everyone might have to learn remotely for at least a few weeks.

Smith said if even a few teachers get sick at some schools, that could mean 40 students would have to learn in the same classroom because the district doesn’t have enough teachers.

Cooley noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in children has increased dramatically in the last four to six weeks. Cooley said he isn’t advocating against sending students to class but said districts will see an increase in cases.

"Nobody had a road map for what you do with education when you have a health care crisis," Smith said.