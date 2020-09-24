School districts across the state are dealing with isolated positive cases of coronavirus.

This week, several schools canceled activities and put athletic teams in quarantine. Wellsville was among those. The district received confirmation a secondary student tested positive for COVID-19, district officials said.

"The district and health department are both working to contact students/families, who have been identified as close contacts of the student who tested positive," Ryan Bradbury, Wellsville Superintendent said. "The district is in contact with the Franklin County Health Department and is following the COVID-19 Standard Response Protocol for Franklin County school districts and all guidelines and recommendations regarding this matter."

Bradbury announced per FCHD and KDHE protocols, all Wellsville High School football activities are suspended through next Friday. All players will be quarantined for that same period of time.

"Only players experiencing symptoms will need to get tested," he said. "If a player tests negative, they are still quarantined for two weeks."

Friday’s varsity football at Jayhawk Linn was canceled. Game dates and times for Eureka and Osage City will be announced in the near future, officials said.

"This protocol may seem different then other cases," Bradbury said. "The protocol is being implemented per Franklin County Health Department and KDHE and is due to the sport involved as well as circumstances specific to this situation."

School officials said the district takes health and safety of students and staff very seriously and will continue to work with health officials to continue to protect the health and safety of all students and staff in the best way possible.

"We encourage parents to continue to encourage all family members to practice good hygiene and virus prevention practices," Bradbury said.

The Wellsville district started full-time in-person classes this past Monday.

Baldwin and Iola, which played Wellsville last week in football, also have their football teams in quarantine.

Ottawa University shut down their football and baseball teams for two weeks a week ago because of positive tests.

The West Franklin school district announced that last week a student and staff member tested positive and were in quarantine.

The Central Heights district this week reported a staff member was exposed to the virus and self-quarantined.

The county health department announced Wednesday there were nine new COVID-19 cases since Monday, giving the county 328 total positive cases since March. There were 4,993 negative tests with 46 active cases and four current hospitalizations.

"If you or a family member is experiencing the loss of taste, the loss of smell, running a fever with shortness of breath, and/or have been in close contact with a known positive COVID case, please contact the Franklin County Health Department or your primary care provider as soon as possible," Bradbury said.