Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 10:18 a.m. 09/17, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Erik Decock, 35, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:29 p.m. 09/17, 1000 block of Poplar Street, Wellsville, Jesse Lindsey, 43, Wellsville, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 8:32 p.m. 09/18, 2600 block of Indiana Road, Erin Meyers, 41, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with transporting an open container after a traffic stop. She was issued a notice to appear and was released.

• 9:08 p.m. 09/19, 400 block of Tyler Street, Pomona, Joshua Drum, 27, Topeka, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Joshua was released with a notice to appear.

• 7:42 p.m. 09/19, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Haywood Thompson Jr., 56, Wichita, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:59 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main, Ottawa, Kenneth Knoll, 26, Emporia, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Paeden Harley, 28, Shawnee, was arrested on six Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

• 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of Sand Creek Road, Benny Page Jr., 36, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

Accidents

• 7:08 a.m. 09/17, 100 block of US-59 highway, Amanda Harris, 32, Garnett, was traveling north in a 2013 Nissan Rogue when a deer entered the roadway from the west and struck the driver’s side of her vehicle.

• 4:35 a.m. 09/19, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, an inmate at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center was arrested in connection with trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

• 10:32 a.m. Sunday, 2300 Idaho Road, Williamsburg, Eryana Marez, Pomona, reported that she was traveling north on Idaho Road in a 2007 Ford Freestyle when she lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn. In the vehicle were two male juveniles. This case is currently under investigation. All three subjects had possible minor injuries.

• 3:11 p.m. Monday, 400 block E. Central Avenue, Richmond, Ricky Weber, 57, Richmond, was traveling east in a 1994 Chevrolet 1500 when a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero being operated by Marvin Reeder, 35, Richmond, pulled out in front of him causing Weber to strike the vehicle on the driver’s side. All subjects refused medical treatment on scene. Reeder was taken into custody and released with a notice to appear in connection with driving while suspended.

• 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, 4500 block of K-68 highway, Ricky Roberts, 47, Rantoul, was traveling east in a 2003 Hummer H3 when a deer entered the roadway from the south, causing Roberts to strike the deer.

Incidents

• 4:32 p.m. 09/19, 2100 block of Marshall Road, a 1-year-old Ottawa girl was bitten by the family dog in her home. She was treated at Advent Health Ottawa for minor puncture wounds. Report forwarded to the health department.

• 7:32 p.m. 09/19, 2500 block of Idaho Road, Brian Maurer, 52, Kiel, Wis., reported damage to his 2017 Chevrolet Malibu by Sarah D. Russell, 39, unknown city. The amount of damage is unknown at this time.

• 12:03 p.m. Sunday, 427 S. East Ave., Williamsburg, a stolen vehicle was located at this address.

• 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of K-68 highway, a 21-year-old Pomona woman reported a known 26-year-old Olathe man had been harassing her over the phone. An informational report was taken.

• 9:38 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa woman reported that a known 37-year-old Ottawa man contacted her via phone in violation of a protection order.

Thefts

• 11:15 a.m. 09/17, 200 block of E. Franklin Street, Pomona, a 50-year-old Topeka woman reported that her mother, a 74-year-old Quenemo woman, had a bank card stolen and that it had been used fraudulently in Franklin County.

• 11:28 a.m. 09/19, 221 E. South St., Williamsburg, a Williamsburg man reported his 2017 Ford Escape was stolen out of his driveway. The case is still under investigation.

• 3 p.m. Tuesday, 4600 block of Florida Road, a 44-year-old Pomona woman reported an unknown person used her identity to acquire a loan of $1,500.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 10:22 a.m. 09/17, 700 S. Lincoln St., Ernest Ingram, 39, homeless, was arrested in connection with stalking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of depressants, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of protection order after being contacted on a call for service.

10:37 a.m. 09/18, 305 S. Main St. (Franklin County Jail), Ryan Wolsey, 39, Williamsburg, was arrested on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 3:25 a.m. 09/18, 1100 S. Main St., Michael Mills, 29, Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and transporting an open container after committing a traffic infraction.

• 3:40 a.m. 09/19, 800 S. Princeton St., Kevin Adams, 25, Ottawa, was arrested on an active city of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:12 p.m. 09/19, 200 W. 3rd St., Benjamin Mcreynolds, 43, Osawatomie, was arrested on an active Johnson County warrant.

• 1:10 a.m. 09/19, 100 N. Main St., Bridgette Ross, 28, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and transporting an open container after committing a traffic infraction.

• 11:09 p.m. 700 S. Main St., Morgan Price, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on a city of Ottawa warrant and in connection with interference with law enforcement after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 9:53 p.m. 09/18, 2101 S. Princeton St. (Walmart), David Feuerborn, 49, Williamsburg, reported an unknown vehicle struck a Lincoln SUV. Case is under investigation.

Incidents

• 3:14 p.m. 09/17, 700 N. Cleveland St., a known Ottawa woman reported suspected stalking by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 3:48 p.m. 09/18, 715 W. 2nd St., Linda Burkholder, 49, Ottawa, reported a past sex offense involving a 13-year-old girl. Case is under investigation.

• 10:17 a.m. Monday, 700 N. Cedar St., a 62-year-old Ottawa woman reported a 2011 Hyundai was damaged.

• 2:09 p.m. Monday, 700 W. 15th St., 56-year-old Ottawa man reported a vehicle owned by Ottawa Recreation Center was damaged.

• 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, 200 N. Main St., Austen Romstedt, a 20-year-old Lawrence ma was cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 S. Princeton Circle Drive, a 34-year-old Ottawa woman reported being a victim of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and battery. Case is under investigation.

• 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, 200 S. Poplar St., a 20-year-old Ottawa woman reported property damage by a known man. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 12:08 p.m. 09/17, 300 S. Sycamore Street, a 37-year-old Ottawa man reported that an unknown suspect stole his tag off his vehicle.

• 12:45 p.m. 09/17, 2101 S. Princeton Street, a 27-year-old Ottawa man reported multiple thefts of property from the store by a known suspect. Case is being forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

• 5:57 p.m. 09/18, 2101 S. Princeton (Wal Mart Supercenter), a 27-year-old Ottawa man reported a theft from the business. Tania Timmons, a 28-year-old Ottawa woman was issued a notice to appear for theft after a call for service.

• 9:17 a.m. Monday, Rockwood Drive, Daniel Hinman, 54, Ottawa, reported a past theft.

• 9:41 a.m. Wednesday, 2006 Princeton Circle Drive (Dollar Tree), a 41-year-old Williamsburg woman reported an unknown individual stole items from her vehicle.

• 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 W. 17th St., Rhonda Gunn, 46, Ottawa, reported unknown individual stole her license plate.

Wellsville Police Department

09/16: 700 block of W. 3rd Terrace, missing person located; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., welfare check; 1000 block of Poplar St., threats; 600 block of Maple St., verbal disturbance.

09/17: 200 block of Main St., abandoned vehicle; 800 block of Main St., civil standby; 600 block of Maple St., check welfare; 400 block of Aspen St., 911 disconnect; 1061 and US-56 highway, assist other agency; 200 block of Prairie Lane, medical call; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., public assist.

09/18: 600 block of Walnut St., special assignment.

09/19: 200 block of E. 6th St., general information; K-33 highway/Thomas Road, assist other agency.

Sunday: 1000 block of Poplar St., alarm; 1000 block of Poplar St., theft; 1000 block of Poplar St., traffic complaint.

Monday: 500 block of W. 4th St., special assignment; 400 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint; 200 block of W. 5th St., medical call; 1000 block of Poplar St., field interview; 1000 block of Poplar St., unattended vehicle; 100 block of W. 4th St., medical call; 3700 block of Utah Road, assist outside agency; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 200 block of W. 5th St., welfare check.

Tuesday: 1000 block of Poplar St., drug activity (unfounded); Interstate 35/Mp 198, assist other agency; 4730 Stafford Road, assist other agency; 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, medical call; 900 block of Main St., animal call; 700 Main St., public assist; 1000 block of Poplar St., public assist.

Wednesday: 500 block of Main St., general information; 400 block of Main St., general information; 1000 block of Poplar St., traffic complaint; 200 block of Maple Terrace, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist.