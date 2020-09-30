The University of Saint Mary has switched to remote instruction for two weeks following a cluster of positive coronavirus cases at the campus.

"Our main concern, as always, is trying to keep everyone safe," said John Shultz, Saint Mary’s vice president for admissions and marketing.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday there has been a cluster of 32 cases at the Leavenworth campus of USM.

Shultz said Saint Mary students were notified Friday that classes would be switching from in-person instruction to remote instruction for two weeks. The remote instruction began Monday.

Shultz said most instructors are providing live online classes with students being able to interact.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume Oct. 12.

Athletics at Saint Mary, practices and games, also have suspended. Shultz said a few athletic activities may take place next week but most will not resume until Oct. 12.

While USM officials cannot say for sure, Shultz said Labor Day travel may have led to the cluster of cases.

He said university officials started to see a small number of confirmed cases after the holiday.

"As a result of that we did widespread testing," Shultz said.

And this led to the confirmation of the 32 cases. He said the cases at Saint Mary have been primarily asymptomatic.

Students who tested positive are quarantined off campus, but other students have remained in the school’s dormitories. Shultz said all students have been asked not to meet in groups.

