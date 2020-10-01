Just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Ottawa police officers responded to multiple 911 calls regarding someone discharging a firearm in front of Courthouse Square Apartments, located in the 100 block of East 3rd Street, Ottawa.

According to information released by Lt. Doug Waterman, Ottawa police department, officers located a 71-year-old male from Ottawa on the sidewalk deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The next-of-kin have been notified.

Officers blocked off East 3rd Street until about noon to investigate, and determined no one else was injured in the incident.

No further information will be released about the incident, Waterman said.