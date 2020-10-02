The Topeka police narcotics unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force arrested a couple while seizing illegal drugs Thursday in Topeka.

Topeka police Lt. Jerry Monasmith identified those in custody as Andrew Williams, 35, and Amanda Madison, 39, both of Topeka.

Monasmith said officers executed a search warrant Thursday at a house in the 1800 block of S.E. 32nd, where they arrested Williams and Madison while seizing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Williams and Madison are in a relationship, according to their Facebook pages.

Both were arrested in connection with possessing methamphetamine for distribution, possessing drug paraphernalia for distribution, possessing marijuana and using a communications facility to commit a felony, Monasmith said.

Williams was booked at 5 p.m. Thursday and Madison at 5:40 p.m. Thursday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records said both were being held Friday morning without bond.