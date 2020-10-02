Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

– 7:40 p.m. Sunday, 234 E. Franklin St, Pomona, Gregorio Chavez, 33, Pomona, was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and disorderly conduct.

– 10:30 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Haywood L. Thompson, 56, Wichita was arrested on Franklin County probable cause warrant for-driving under the influence, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, transporting open container, following to close, improper driving on laned roadway, and speeding.

– 2:37 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Billy Hite 28, Carbondale, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

– No time, Monday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Darrick Henry, Lawrence, was arrested on active Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

– 1:17 p.m. Monday, 600 Utah Road, William Vandenberg, 25, Peculiar, Missouri, failed to yield while driving a white Dodge Dart. Vandenberg continued into Lynn County, where they were apprehended.

– 4:02 p.m. Tuesday, 624 N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 21, Ottawa, was arrested on three Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

– 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dynae Donley, 30, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

– No time, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tristian Hodges, 20, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

– 2:03 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Raymond Jr., 26, Williamsburg, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

– 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block S. Cedar St., Ottawa, James Catanzaro, 25, Ottawa, was arrested for driving while suspended and no liability insurance after being stopped for a traffic infraction. James was released with a notice to appear.

– 5:20 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St, Ottawa, Joseph Bayer, 44, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for breach of privacy, harassment telecommunication.

Accidents

– 9:45 a.m. Sunday, 4700 John Brown Road, Gilbert Davis, 40, Osawatomie, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson Street Glide when a dog entered the roadway. Davis swerved to avoid the dog and went off the roadway. Davis was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital for injuries.

– 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 John Brown RD, Princeton, Makaila Mcginness, 25, Osawatomie, was traveling west bound in a 2016 Ford Fusion when a deer entered the roadway from the west causing Mcginness to strike the deer.

– 5:16 a.m. Tuesday, 1350 block I-35 HWY, Williamsburg, Elia Lozoya, 30, Emporia, was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse north bound when she swerved to miss a deer and struck the guardrail, over corrected and struck a second guardrail.

– 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 4300 block Tennessee Road, Wellsville, Laura Bishop, 55, Wellsville, was traveling south bound in a 2013 Nissan Murano when a deer entered the roadway from the west and caused Bishop to strike it.

– 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, 949 US 59 Highway, Princeton, Rebecca Anderson, 26, Garnett, was traveling north bound on US 59 Highway in her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer when she side swiped a trash truck owned by Mace Bulk Transport. Rebecca was cited and released for driving while suspended.

– 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, 4100 block Old US 59 Highway, Ottawa, a 1985 Chevrolet 2500 owned by Christopher Fawl, 45, Baldwin City, struck three cows owned by Allen Matile, 63, Ottawa. The driver of the Chevrolet fled the scene.

– 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of California Rd., Pomona, Kristen Criqui-Howell, 35, Williamsburg, was traveling north in the 1600 block of California Road in her 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan when she struck a coyote that entered the roadway.

Incidents

– 8:32 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S Main St., Ottawa, Jade Mendoza, 21, Pomona, battered a corrections officer while housed as an inmate in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center. A report is being forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Thefts

– 3:30 p.m. Monday, 2400 Alabama Terr, Quenemo, a 28 year old Paola person reported that one of their Browning trail cameras was stolen from the property.

– 5:34 p.m. Monday, 4500 John Brown Road, a 59 year old Rantoul person reported a known subject burglarized their house and garage.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 10:33 a.m. Monday, 1300 S. Beech St., Russell Wray, 20, Ottawa, was arrested after it was reported he damaged property belonging to a known 26-year-old Garnett person.

– 4:36 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St. (FRCO Jail), Ottawa, Tylor Donley, 34, Ottawa, was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

– 4:26 a.m. Monday, 400 E. 4th Street, Lorenzo Holt, 18, Ottawa, was located and arrested for aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, criminal carry of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

– 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, I-35 mile marker 183, Boun Chan Leuang, 44, Overland Park, was arrested for DUI, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, felony possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, after being reported as an erratic driver.

Accidents

– 10:39 a.m. Monday, 100 W. 2nd St., Joe Rich, 84, Ottawa, was driving a 2007 Ford and struck a parked 2020 Buick owned by Rajeanna Barnhart, 57, Ottawa. The 2020 Buick then struck a 2005 Chrysler owned by Melissa Brooks, 34, Ottawa.

– 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, 100 West Keokuk Street, Ladarren Anderson, 28, Valdosta, Georgia, was driving a 2020 Freightliner and struck a light pole owned by the City of Ottawa. Ladarren was cited for improper turn.

Thefts

– 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 S. Beech St., a 19 year old Garnett person, reported an unknown individual stole items from their unlocked vehicle.

– 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, 2008 S. Princeton St., Ottawa (Orschelns), a 36 year old Ottawa person reported a license plate stolen from their vehicle.

– 10:27 p.m. Wednesday, 1419 South Eisenhower Avenue (First Southern Baptist), a safe was located belonging to the church. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department

09/24: 200 block of Edgewood Dr., Missing Person-located.

09/25: 600 block of Walnut St., Disturbance; 100 block of W 1st St., Suspicious Activity; 200 block of W 1st St., Public Assist; 600 block of Walnut St., Motorist Assist; 4300 Shawnee Tr., Assist Other Agency; K33 Hw/Sand Creek Rd., Assist Other Agency.

09/26: 600 block of Main St., Special Assignment; 100 N Elm St., Suspicious Activity; 500 block of E 6th St., Animal Complaint; 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; 400 block of S Elm St., Welfare Check.

Sunday: 100 block of Walnut St., Medical Call; 200 block of Maple Tr., Medical Call; 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; Stafford Rd/Oregon Rd., Assist Other Agency.

Monday: 600 block of Main St., Parking Complaint; 400 block of Pendleton Av., Motorist Assist; 700 block of W 3rd Tr., Welfare Check; 301 Maple Tr., Animal Complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., Public Assist; 400 block of Main St., General Information.

Tuesday: 1000 block of Poplar St., Theft; 500 block of E. 7th St., 911 Disconnect; 700 block of Main St., Public Assist; 400 block of E 2nd St., Civil Matter.

Wednesday: 500 block of E 6th St., Motorist Assist; 600 block of Poplar St., Motorist Assist; 400 block of W 4th St., Motorist Assist.

Thursday: 300 block of E 5th St., Civil Matter; 700 block of Main St Public Assist; 200 block of E 5th St., Animal Complaint; 100 block of Walker Dr., Medical Call; 400 block of Poplar St., Assist Other Agency; 200 block of E 4th St., Alarm; 300 block of Pine St., Animal Complaint; 300 block of W 7th St., Public Assist.