Area health officials are calling for renewed COVID vigilance.

"There have been 12 new positive tests since Monday, September 28th," Franklin County Health Department officials said in a recent release online. "There are currently 84 active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, the highest active case count we have seen to date. At this time there are 86 pending test results and 5 hospitalizations that have been reported to the Health Department."

The health department officials counseled caution.

"We understand the COVID fatigue throughout this community," they said. "However, now is not the time to be complacent. We hope Franklin County will remain diligent in their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."