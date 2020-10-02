Due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Franklin County, skilled nursing facilities have been mandated by the State to test all staff bi-weekly. In the last few days, both Wellsville Retirement Community and Rock Creek of Ottawa have each had one confirmed positive staff member, according to information released by the Franklin County Health Department.

As a result of a staff member testing positive, each facility is required to test all staff and residents two times, one week apart. The Franklin County Health Department will be facilitating the staff testing at each location by deployment of the Mobile Health Trailer conducting drive-thru testing. The Health Department will also assist with the testing of residents at each facility location.

"All of the Franklin County long-term care facilities have done everything in their power to keep their residents safe throughout this pandemic," commented Nick Robbins, Interim Director of the Franklin County Health Department. "We sincerely appreciate their willingness to work with us through this tough time and appreciate all their efforts."