Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added 41 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 2,210 as of 4:48 p.m. on Thursday, with 233 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are 11 individual currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total of 12 deaths. A total of 5,288 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 250 cases pending as of Thursday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 40 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its overall total to 2,942 as of Friday. Seward County added 29 positive cases to its total of 1,600. Stevens County increased by 12 cases for a total of 150 and Grant County added seven cases for a total of 281. Greeley and Meade Counties each added four cases as of Friday for totals of 13 and 140, respectively. Morton and Stanton Counties also added four cases each, with totals of 21 and 71, respectively.

Several of the area counties added two new positive cases as of Friday, including: Gray County with a total of 129, Haskell County with a total of 128, Kearny County with a total of 102, Lane County with a total of 16, and Scott County with a total of 107. Hamilton County added one case for a total of 47. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 2,210

Ford - 2,942

Grant - 281

Gray - 129

Greeley - 13

Hamilton - 47

Haskell - 128

Kearny - 102

Lane - 16

Meade - 140

Morton - 21

Scott - 107

Seward - 1,600

Stanton - 71

Stevens - 150

Wichita Co. - 5

The state of Kansas has over 61,100 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.