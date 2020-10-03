On October 4, the community will have two ways to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

First, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day on October 4, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the State of Kansas to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on October 4.

"Let us honor all those who respond to the call and put their lives on the line to protect people, property, and communities," Governor Laura Kelly said. "As the western United States grapples with the devastating wildfires, we are thankful for the Kansas firefighters who have stepped up to help their fellow countrymen and women on the frontlines."

Second, the Ottawa Fire Department is encouraging organizations and individuals to light their buildings red as a tribute to the fallen.

Every October, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, the official national tribute to those firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year, according to the organization's website. In 2017, the Foundation created Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters to recognize the 25th anniversary of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and has continued the tradition.

"As dusk turns to dark, landmarks across the country will again glow in respect (through) October 4, 2020, to the fallen and their families," foundation officials said. "In 2018, Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters expanded to include fire department tributes. Fire service organizations nationwide are invited to light their facilities in red to honor America’s fallen bravest again in 2020."

To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, visit: https://governor.kansas.gov/newsroom/kansas-flag-honors.

