Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

• 10:03 a.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tristian Hodges, 20, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 3:48 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ashley Wells, 29, Ottawa, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 4:47 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jennifer Rupp, 34, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for battery.

• 1:45 a.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lonny Clark, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 7:21 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of John Brown Road, David Gibbs, 52, Osawatomie, was traveling east in his 2016 Chevrolet Traverse when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 3:57 p.m. Friday, 300 W. 9th St., Brandy Yohe 30, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Osage County warrant. Yohe was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

• 9:27 p.m. Friday, 1200 Diamond Head Road, Brandon Ellsmore, 33, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Anderson County warrant.

• 12:56 a.m. Saturday, 100 S. Main Street, Kelby Rawlings, 23, Platte City, Mo., was arrested in connection with driving under the influence of alcohol and transporting an open container of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 1:15 a.m. Saturday, 100 S. Locust Street, Lonnie Clark, 33, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence after causing a disturbance and fleeing from officers on foot.

• 5:29 p.m. Sunday, 1100 S. Main Street, a 31-year-old Burkburnett resident reported a disturbance. Michael Vicky, 59, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery and domestic criminal damage to property.

• 7:44 p.m. Sunday, 400 E. 14th Street, officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance. Christen Smith, 37, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery.

Incidents

• 12:41 a.m. Friday, 700 S. Willow Street, a 27-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown suspect trespassed and then battered them.

• 5 p.m. Saturday, 200 E. Wilson St., a 37-year-old Ottawa resident reported a 55-year-old Ottawa resident violated a protection order.

• 4:02 p.m. Sunday, 600 S. Poplar Street, a known Ottawa man is suspected of felon in possession of a weapon, no drivers license crimes. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 9:34 a.m. Friday, 2138 S. Princeton Circle Drive. A 51-year-old Ottawa resident reported a theft from the store.

• 2:02 a.m. Friday, 500 S. Locust St., an 18-year-old Pomona resident reported the theft of their 2011 Nissan Altima. A 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile was later located in the vehicle and arrested for theft of motor vehicle, burglary motor vehicle, curfew violation, child in need of care. A 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile was located in the vehicle and arrested for theft of motor vehicle, burglary motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of depressants, curfew violation, child in need of care.

• 10:37 a.m. Saturday, 900 S. Hickory St., a 36-year-old Ottawa resident reported a subject entered their unlocked vehicle and stole items.

• 2:28 p.m. Saturday, 700 S. Cypress St., a 28-year-old Ottawa resident reported an unknown subject took their financial card and used it without permission.