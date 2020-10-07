Private and public entities are working together to make the Franklin County community safer from fire disasters.

The Ottawa Fire Department reported they received a donation from Eric Carlson, local agent for Country Financial.

"Mr. Carlson contacted the Ottawa Fire Department and wanted to donate $750 for whatever the department wanted to use the money for," said Tim Matthias, Ottawa Fire Department chief. "It was decided to use the donation to purchase smoke detectors for our Smoke Detector program. Home Depot (Lawrence) stepped up again for the Ottawa Community and reduced the price per unit and we were able to purchase 250 smoke detectors."

Through the department’s smoke detector program, Ottawa fire is able to provide free smoke detectors to anyone that makes a request and lives within the city limits of Ottawa. For individuals that live outside the City of Ottawa, the county volunteer fire departments also have smoke detectors free of charge for anyone that needs them.

The Ottawa Fire Department would like to thank Eric Carlson, Country Financial and Home Depot for helping to provide a safer community.