PITTSBURG — Pittsburg Police Department arrested Christopher Stephenson, 34, of Pittsburg, last Friday in connection with felony sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Pittsburg Police Department received information from an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force out of Wichita indicating an unknown subject had uploaded child pornographic images to the internet from an address in Pittsburg.

An investigation was immediately launched by Pittsburg Police Department detectives, which resulted in the execution of a search warrant for electronic evidence Thursday at a Pittsburg residence.

Stephenson, who had met with investigators at the police department, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he was booked and was being held Friday in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.