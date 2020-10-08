As of Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Ford County added 48 new coronavirus cases since Monday, with a case rate of 90.2 per 1,000 people out of 104 new tests conducted over the past two days.

The testing rate for the county sits at the highest in the state with 318.1 per 1,000 people.

There is one new hospitalization since Monday and with no new ICU admissions and one new patient discharge.

The cluster summary report for the week of Oct. 7 had some new additions to the list for the county.

• Dodge City Community College has six active cases within the last 14 days.

• Stout-Henrichs Chiropractic Clinic had five active cases and is the newest location to the list for Ford County.

• SunPorch of Dodge City and Trinity Manor each has six active cases. Cargill has 10 active cases with National Beef having 31.

• Dodge City USD 443 has 12 active cases.

Dodge City Community College Athletics is no longer listed on the cluster summary report.

