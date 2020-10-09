Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lorenzo Holt, 18, Ottawa, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Benny Page, 36, Ottawa, was arrested on six Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, 100 W. Franklin St., Pomona, Michael Adell, 44, Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant.

• 5:56 a.m. Tuesday, 305 Main St., Ottawa, Cynthia Fortin, 38 of Ottawa, was arrest on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of S. Eisenhower Ave., Ottawa, Sheri Buser, 57, Topeka, was arrested in connection with driving under the influence and transporting an open container.

• 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, 4229 Arkansas Road, Pomona, James Hogan, 26, of Pomona, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for violation of bond conditions, an Osage County warrant for offender registration violation, and for offender registration violation through Franklin County.

• 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Weston Smith, 20, of Osawatomie, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Florida Road, Williamsburg, Chad Hubbard, 46, Pomona, struck a deer in his 2016 Chevrolet 1500. Damage greater than $1,000. He was seen by Franklin County EMS on scene for minor injuries but refused transport to a hospital.

• 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, 3700 block Old US-59 highway, Ottawa, Andrew Hasdall, 34, Ottawa, was traveling south in the 3700 block of Old US-59 highway in a 2017 Chrysler 200 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

• 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Idaho Road, Ottawa, Matthew Nelson, 15, Ottawa, was traveling south in the 2600 block of Idaho Road in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata when he lost control on the gravel and left the roadway, striking a tree.

Thefts

• 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Shawnee Road, Pomona, a 58-year-old Pomona resident reported an unknown person applied for unemployment in their name.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 7:48 p.m. Monday, 2101 S. Princeton (Walmart Supercenter), a 64-year-old Seattle resident reported being the victim of violation of a protection order. Billy Compton, 46, of Bellevue, Wash., was arrested.

• 10:46 a.m., Monday, 400 block of S. Ash, Cora Brown, 40, Ottawa, was arrested on an active Riley County warrant.

• 7:39 a.m. Thursday, 1100 E. 7th St., a 50-year-old Ottawa resident reported criminal damage to property. Michael Logan, 29, Ottawa, was contacted and arrested in connection with the offense.

• 12:33 a.m. Thursday, 1000 E. Logan St., Derrik Snider, 26, homeless, was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction. Snider was released on a notice to appear.

• 3:37 a.m. Thursday, 100 E. 3rd Street, Jon Clark, 35, homeless, was arrested in connection with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence after attempting to enter locked vehicles and causing alarm.

Accidents

• 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of W. 6th St, Amber Crooks, 18, Ottawa, was eastbound on 6th Street in a 2014 Chevrolet when she swerved to miss an animal in the roadway and struck a legally parked 2011 Chevrolet owned by John Ricketts, 69, Ottawa.

• 12:12 a.m. Tuesday, 900 S. Oak Street, a Chevrolet pickup struck a pole owned by the city of Ottawa and fled the scene. Case is under investigation.

• 8:29 a.m. Wednesday, 200 S. Cedar St., David Cook, 62, Ottawa, was driving a 2003 Mercury and struck a 2009 Dodge driven by a 17-year-old girl. Cook was cited for improper backing.

• 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 S. Main St., Gary Fox, 73, Ottawa, was driving a 2007 Dodge and struck a 2016 Honda driven by Sharesa Law, 45, Ottawa. Fox was cited for making an improper turn.

Incidents

• 11 a.m. Thursday, 1301 S. Main St. (Advent Health), Advent Health reported a possible past sex offense. Case is under investigation.

• 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 1100 S. Main St., a 20-year-old LaCygne resident reported a past domestic violence incident. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of S. Elm, a 38-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of an item overnight. Case is under investigation.

• 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of S. Cedar, a 67-year-old Ottawa resident reported the theft of a vehicle.

• 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, 2101 S. Princeton St. (Walmart), a 27-year-old Ottawa resident reported a past shoplifting at the store.

• 8:34 a.m. Thursday, 100 N. Main St., a 42-year-old Ottawa resident reported burglary, theft. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department Department

10/02: 100 block of Walnut St., motorist assist.

Sunday: Interstate 35/MP 198, assist other agency; 1000 block of Poplar St., medical call.

Monday: 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious subject; 1000 block of Poplar St., suspicious subject; 400 block of Poplar St., juvenile complaint; 700 block of Poplar St., non-injury accident; 300 block of Walnut St., motorist assist.

Tuesday: 300 block of W. 7th St., non-injury accident; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 700 block of Main St., general information; 200 block of Cedarlane Drive, public assist; 400 block Main St., special assignment.

Wednesday: 200 block of Meadowbrook Lane, public assist; 600 block of Main St., animal complaint; 800 block of Main St., animal complaint; 300 Hunt Ave., suspicious activity.