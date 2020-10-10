Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick, sent a letter Thursday announcing she will seek the position of Senate Majority Leader.

"Our state is at a crossroads and in desperate need of real leadership," she wrote in the letter. "I respectfully ask for your consideration."

Elections for state legislative leadership positions will take place after the November election. The senate majority leader is elected by the GOP caucus.

McGinn has represented District 31 in the state Senate since 2005. Her district encompasses Harvey County and parts of northern Sedgwick County. Before that, she was a commissioner on the Sedgwick County Commission.

In the letter, she highlighted her experience in leadership roles for several legislative committees and subcommittees, most notably the chair of the Budget Committee as well as the Ways and Means Committee.

"I have a proven record as a fair and honest chairperson, giving everyone an opportunity to have their voice heard, especially when I disagreed with them," she wrote.

McGinn, a moderate Republican, could face some challenges winning the majority leadership position in a party that has become less moderate, especially after the August primaries.