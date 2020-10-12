Franklin County Sheriff Department

Arrests

• 2:48 p.m. Friday, 431 Colorado Road, Williamsburg, Jeffrey Goebel, 34, Williamsburg, was arrested in connection with domestic criminal damage to property.

• 10:28 a.m. Saturday, 124 S. McGinnis Ave., Rantoul, Teri Jackson, 39, Rantoul, was arrested on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 2:48 p.m. Saturday, 4400 Interstate 35, Wellsville, Juan Espinosa-Flores, 53, Kansas City, was arrested and released on a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

• 6:42 p.m. Saturday, 3780 Interstate 35, Marcus Bell, 49, Las Vegas, was arrested in connection with driving while suspended. Bell was issued a notice to appear and was released.

• 7:24 p.m. Saturday, 219 N. Main St., Ottawa, Michele Heinlein, 28, Ottawa, was cited and released on a notice to appear for driving in violation of restrictions after being stopped for a traffic offense.

Accidents

• 8:34 p.m. Friday, 1700 block K-68 highway, Ottawa, Lurenda Walter, 40, Ottawa, was traveling west in a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when she struck a deer that entered the roadway from the south.

• 7:22 p.m. Saturday, 2400 block Colorado Road, Pomona, Jacob Barton, 20, Pomona, was traveling south in a 2009 Pontiac G8 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway.

Incidents

• 1:55 a.m. Friday, 826 W. 6th St., Lane, Camryn Scharnhorst, 21, Olathe, reported that Joseph Brightwell, 21, Lane, shut her leg in a car door and damaged a window on her 2010 Ford Escape during an argument. A report is being forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney's Office for prosecution.

• 9:25 a.m. Saturday, 124 S. Mcginnis Ave, Rantoul, Teri Jackson, 39, Rantoul, reported she was battered by Christopher Stephenson, 37, Rantoul. A case has been sent to the county attorney for possible prosecution.

Thefts

• 2:27 p.m. Friday, 3557 US-59 highway, Ottawa, a 62-year-old Ottawa resident reported their 1994 Nissan Truck was taken from their business.

• Unknown time Saturday, no location, an 84-year-old Ottawa resident reported that someone took a full prescription bottle of medication from their bathroom. Case is under investigation.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 10:45 p.m. Friday, 115 S. Main St., Pop A Top Bar, Kyle Keifer, 23, Ottawa, was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

Incidents

• 2:40 p.m. Saturday, 600 S. Locust St., a 30-year-old Ottawa resident reported Donald Dominick committed aggravated assault after a dispute.

• 7:11 p.m. Saturday, 700 S. Willow St., a 46-year-old Ottawa resident reported Brittany Carter, 31, Ottawa, battered them. Carter was issued a notice to appear.

• 7:47 p.m. Saturday, 400 W. 3rd St., 36, Ottawa, reported a 34-year-old Ottawa resident had damaged her property. Case is under investigation.

• 10:34 a.m. Saturday, 700 South Poplar Street, a 91-year-old Ottawa woman was found dead. Case is under investigation.