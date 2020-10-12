Inconsistency has been a klller for the Wellsville football team.

The Eagles have yet to put long stretches of consistent football this season.

Wellsville had glimpses of good football Saturday in its homecoming game against Osage City. The Eagles battled to take a lead early in the second quarter and closed within a score at halftime.

That inconsistency filled the second half as Osage City pulled away for a 45-20 victory.

"We played tired," Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. "I don’t know where our enthusiasm was, our spirit. This was our homecoming game. I did not have our team ready to play."

Wellsville (1-4) was coming off its best game of the season in its victory over Eureka.

"We have to be more consistent," Berg said. "We were making too many mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. It goes back to fundamentals. We have to block and tackle better. We are not blocking and tackling very well right now. There are no excuses. We have to get better."

Osage City took advantage of Wellsville’s shortcomings, especially in the second half.

"They played really well on the line of scrimmage," Berg said. "They are very balanced offensively. Once we stopped a couple of their passes, they started running the ball. We stopped their running game then they beat us over the top. They flew around. A lot of intensity. We did that Tuesday night. We did not bring that same intensity (Saturday)."

Wellsville showed the fight that led the Eagles to a victory over Eureka in the first half.

Wellsville drove the ball down the field and scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Dylan McCarty to Conner Thompson to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter.

Wellsville closed the first half with a 24-yard touchdown pass from McCarty to Thompson. It closed the gap to 19-13 at halftime.

Osage City owned the second half, building a 32-13 lead.

"We are going back to the drawing board and were going to look at things we are doing well," Berg said. "We will continue to do those and the things we need to polish, we will go back and polish them."

Wellsville plays Friday at Humboldt.