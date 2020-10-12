Several Franklin County residents received top places at the 88th Kansas Junior Livestock Show earlier this month in Hutchinson.

The exhibitors earned premiums, scholarships for excelling academically, in community service and in 4-H/FFA.

The largest youth livestock show in Kansas featured 661 showmen from 93 counties, who exhibited 1,395 head of livestock, including 108 market steers, 269 breeding heifers, 153 market hogs, 174 breeding gilts, 214 market lambs, 201 breeding ewes, 140 market goats and 136 commercial doe kids.

The Franklin County results are:

Logan Confer, Pomona, 7th in class 3 — Shorthorn Market Steer; Carson Cunningham, Ottawa, 5th in class 14 — Southdown Breeding Ewe, 8th in class 2 — Commercial Ewe Lamb; Mackenzie Cunningham, Ottawa, 8th in class 1 — Dorset Breeding Ewe, 8th in class 4 — Hampshire Breeding Ewe; Gracie Ferguson, Quenemo, 5th in class 21 — Commercial Gilt; Reece Ferguson, Quenemo, 2nd in class 4 — Duroc Gilt, 5th in class 1 — Berkshire Market Barrow, 6th in class 4 — Duroc Market Barrow; Bryce Hatfield, Pomona, 6th in class 6 — Simmental Market Steer; Anah Higbie, Quenemo, 1st in class 14 — Commercial Gilt, 2nd in class 2 — Berkshire Market Barrow, 5th in class 8 — Yorkshire Gilt; Calla Higbie, Quenemo, 3rd in class 5 — Hampshire Market Barrow, 4th in class 14 — Dark Cross Market Barrow; Damon Higbie, Princeton, 4th in class 6 — Simmental Market Steer; Elim Higbie, Quenemo, 1st in class 16 — Commercial Gilt; Hal Higbie, Princeton, 7th in class 6 — Simmental Market Steer; Lane Higbie, Quenemo, 1st in class 19 — Commercial Gilt, 2nd in class 2 — Berkshire Gilt, 4th in class 5 — Hampshire Market Barrow, 5th in class 2 — Berkshire Market Barrow; Micheala Lacey, Melvern, 5th in class 22 — Commercial Gilt, 7th in class 14 — Dark Cross Market Barrow; Emily Vanleiden, Ottawa, 6th in class 10 — Commercial Ewe Lamb, 6th in class 14 — Southdown Breeding Ewe; Caroline Wingert, Ottawa, 4th in class 8 — Chianina Market Steer, 9th in class 2 — Hereford Market Steer; Laura Wingert, Ottawa, 7th in class 1 — Angus Market Steer.